Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Down 3.3%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. 417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.
