Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 97 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.14. 10,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,349. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.13. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

