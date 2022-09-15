Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,090,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,234,000 after acquiring an additional 557,672 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.93. 130,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,143. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

