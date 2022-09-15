Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,340 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $797,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $130.10. 17,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

