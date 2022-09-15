Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,641,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Up 1.4 %

WRK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. 58,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,074. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

