Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 106.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.68. 40,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

