Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 358,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,888,227. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

