Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Insider Activity

Equinix Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $620.12. 5,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,301. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $873.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $665.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

