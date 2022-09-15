Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,244 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18.

