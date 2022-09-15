Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 9,800 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. City State Bank bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

