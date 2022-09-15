Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.18 and a 200 day moving average of $511.00.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.