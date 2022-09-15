Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $471,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

