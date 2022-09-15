Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 2,495 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in AT&T by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 101,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

