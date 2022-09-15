Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells $1,016,820.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,800,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

