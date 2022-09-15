Insider Selling: Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Sells $270,525.00 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

