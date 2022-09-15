Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells 3,801 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Wickers sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $15,622.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,891 shares in the company, valued at $85,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rover Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROVR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 397,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.03. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rover Group by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 178,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rover Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rover Group by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

