Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $542,226.66 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

About Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

