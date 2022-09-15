Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $542,226.66 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.