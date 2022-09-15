Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,787,432.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,125,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,359,404. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $737 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 126,092 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

