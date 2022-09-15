Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.23. 1,563,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

