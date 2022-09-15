Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.1 %

BLDE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 515,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,710. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

