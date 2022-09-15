Insider Buying: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WesBanco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WesBanco by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

