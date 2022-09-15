Insider Buying: SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Insider Buys 98,360 Shares of Stock

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Rating) insider Leslie (Les) Szekely bought 98,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.21 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of A$315,735.60 ($220,794.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87.

SiteMinder Limited develops, markets, and sells online guest acquisition platform and commerce solutions for accommodation providers in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its online guest acquisition platform includes Channel Manager that allows customers to sell their rooms on all connected booking sites at a same time; Online Booking Engine, an online booking engine that allows customers to take direct reservations from guests through website, social media channels, and metasearch; Hotel Website Builder, an online tool that enables customers to create websites by leveraging pre-built templates and designs; Hotel Business Intelligence, a software that delivers data analytics and insights to help customers make decisions; Little Hotelier, a property management system for reservations, check-ins and check-outs, and guest information; SiteMinder Exchange, a hotel app store; and Multi-Property.

