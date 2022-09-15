Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires 8,178 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

RWAY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,841. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 155.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

