Insider Buying: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Purchases 700,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Quotient Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of QTNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

