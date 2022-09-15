Insider Buying: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam acquired 15,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Rebecca Byam acquired 15,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Rebecca Byam acquired 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Rebecca Byam acquired 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam acquired 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

HCWB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,202. HCW Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 2,056.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

