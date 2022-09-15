Insider Buying: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Buys $36,000.00 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,946,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Articles

