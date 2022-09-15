Insider Buying: FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Acquires 94,574 Shares of Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of FG Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,615,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,216,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 68,860 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80.

On Thursday, June 16th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 1,898,733 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FGF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,037. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.74) million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

