Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Purchases $29,242,113.88 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.