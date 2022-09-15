Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Director Acquires $101,500.00 in Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) Director James Sherblom acquired 50,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,460.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMRA opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

