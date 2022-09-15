Insider Buying: Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director Buys 6,600 Shares of Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) Director Michael John Hibberd purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,798.60.

Michael John Hibberd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Michael John Hibberd purchased 5,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,100.00.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.31. The company had a trading volume of 287,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,170. The firm has a market cap of C$394.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.77. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.93.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

