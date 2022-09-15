Insider Buying: Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 406.40 ($4.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 461.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 491.23. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 635.00. Barratt Developments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Barratt Developments

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDEV shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 689 ($8.33).

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.