Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.81. 38,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,355,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.