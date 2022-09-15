Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Up 4.5%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZGet Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.81. 38,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,355,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.