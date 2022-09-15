Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.81. 38,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,355,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.