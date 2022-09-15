Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Trading Down 2.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.38. 15,868 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

