InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Trading Up 22.0 %

Shares of INNV opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.47 million, a P/E ratio of -123.47 and a beta of 1.22. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP grew its stake in InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in InnovAge by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.