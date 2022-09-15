Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) Insider Acquires £49,100.26 in Stock

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks purchased 223,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £49,100.26 ($59,328.49).

Inland Homes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Inland Homes stock opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £50.64 million and a P/E ratio of 746.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34. Inland Homes plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.45 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.90 ($0.72). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.92.

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

