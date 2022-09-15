Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 750 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,339,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,980. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

