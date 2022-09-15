Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 29,550 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.78. 360,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.