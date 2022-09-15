Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.