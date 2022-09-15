Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 20,643,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

