Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after buying an additional 1,517,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,534,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 249,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,283. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

