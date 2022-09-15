Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Mills were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 283,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Insider Activity

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,423. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.