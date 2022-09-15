Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $203,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 256,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,343,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.86. 2,195,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.55. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

