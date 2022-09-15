Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 228,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 46,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,439,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

