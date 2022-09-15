Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 902 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195,545 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

