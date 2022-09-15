IMPACTfolio LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IMPACTfolio LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,725 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 127,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,899. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

