IMPACTfolio LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after buying an additional 2,733,598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,804,000 after acquiring an additional 243,421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,884 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 503.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

