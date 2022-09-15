Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.86.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of -0.04. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $61.32.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
