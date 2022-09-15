IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 6,767 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

