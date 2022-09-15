Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 225.1% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Ilika Stock Performance
ILIKF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Ilika has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.69.
About Ilika
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ilika (ILIKF)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.