Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 225.1% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Stock Performance

ILIKF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Ilika has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.69.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

See Also

