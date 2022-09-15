Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,369,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.